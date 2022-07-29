Wissot: Possession is 9/10 of the law — except for abortion

Who owns a fetus? The question which was once thought settled by the Supreme Court in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has been seismically unsettled in the recent Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling by a highly partisan and conservative court.

On the one hand, there is the incontrovertible scientific fact that the fetus is an unborn baby that develops inside a woman’s uterus and is totally dependent on her for survival until the stage of viability is reached (the point at which a fetus can survive on its own outside of the womb). On the other, there is the belief of many evangelical Christians that the fetus is a gift from God, the singular source and basis for human existence. In their estimation, the will of God, not the skill of a doctor in an abortion clinic, should determine a fetus’s fate. For evangelicals, abortion is an insult to God .

Most Christians disagree with the evangelical position on abortion . While 45% of Christians think that abortion should be illegal in all or most circumstances, 59% of white Protestants, 56% of Black Protestants and 52% of white Roman Catholics support legal access to abortions in all or most cases. These Protestants and Catholics are in agreement with Jews (70 percent), Muslims (51 percent), Buddhists (69 percent) and Hindus (62 percent) who support the legality of abortion in all or most cases.

In property disputes, the 9/10 possession rule is used to determine ownership. A person possessing the contested property is presumed to have ownership unless there is evidence proving otherwise. For example, the blue shirt I am wearing is presumed to be owned by me unless it can be shown that I stole or borrowed the shirt from someone else.

We don’t question whether a person has a right to be an organ donor when they die. It seems undeniable they own the organs they wish to donate to science. Neither do we interfere with someone’s decision to have their tonsils, appendix, or gall bladder removed. Nobody would seriously claim that those organs were given to them by God and cannot be removed without the deity’s permission.

There is, of course, a moral consideration attached to an abortion that doesn’t exist for less controversial medical procedures. Having a tonsillectomy is not the same as having an abortion. Tonsils aren’t like fetuses because their form and function don’t change over time. They don’t evolve. A tonsil lacks the potential to become anything other than a tonsil. A fetus does evolve. It changes during the gestation period. It possesses the potential to become an infant, a child, an adolescent, and, ultimately, an adult.

This is why the idea of viability is of moral importance to most Americans who strongly support abortion in the first trimester but are overwhelmingly opposed in the third trimester when the survival of the fetus outside the womb becomes feasible. Aborting a fetus that is capable of independent survival is an entirely different moral proposition from aborting one that is a dependent part of a host human being.

Moral considerations don’t change the fact, however, that a woman who aborts a fetus is aborting a part of herself. She’s not murdering a roommate. The fetus isn’t a second person renting space in her uterus. Fetuses aren’t slaves living on plantations needing to be freed, or Jews in Nazi concentration camps hoping for liberation.

A fetus is a tangible part of a woman’s body and as a consequence, she alone should decide its fate. Possession is 9/10 of the law unless it can be proven that a person doesn’t own what they allege to own. The significance of the Dobbs decision is that control over what goes on inside a woman’s body has been transferred to voters in states like Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, where highly restrictive abortion laws are now in effect .

What pregnant women in these states now face could serve as the focal point in a remake of the old horror movie, “ Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

In Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a guard named Marcellus says, “there is something rotten in the state of Denmark.” When men are afforded laughably permissive gun ownership rights and women are denied the right to make their own reproductive decisions, it’s very clear there is something rotten in the state of America, too.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .