Wissot: Real men care

My grandmother Minnie always called him by his Yiddish name, Lazar. But to me, he was always Grandpa Lou. Sweet Grandpa Lou. He was the most important early male influence in my life.

I was a troubled adolescent who drove my father crazy. I disappointed him at every turn.

I was a poor student struggling to make D-minus grades in high school. I was chronically truant and the only reason I went to school at all was to learn where the parties were on the weekend. I was a petty thief who shoplifted and stole hubcaps from parked cars by leaning out the passenger’s side window. I took up smoking at 13 and began alcohol consumption a year later. My poor father believed I was headed toward a degenerate life of crime and addiction.

My grandfather ignored the juvenile delinquent in me. He never went beyond grade school but what he lacked in worldly knowledge he made up for in earthly wisdom. He didn’t judge me. He didn’t criticize me. He didn’t give me advice. He let me do the talking while he did the listening.

Confused teenagers like I was identify with the person in the Harry Nilsson song who sings, “Everybody’s talkin’ at me. I don’t hear a word they’re saying. Only the echoes of my mind.” Grandpa Lou didn’t talk down to me; he listened up to me. Being listened to and not lectured at afforded me relief from the bad boy role I was locked into playing for my father.

Sometimes grandfathers can do for their grandsons what fathers can’t. My father and I fought each other for similar reasons: we thought we were failing in our roles as father and son. When he looked at me, what he saw was his deficiencies as a dad. When I looked at him, what I saw was the shame of not living up to the expectations he had for me.

My grandfather wasn’t emotionally hitched to me the way my father was. Grandfathers don’t feel guilty about their grandsons’ adolescent indiscretions because they’re not the primary parent raising them. Grandpa Lou loved me unconditionally — something that my father, in charge of establishing rules and administering punishments, didn’t have the luxury of doing.

What my grandfather gave to me is what older men can give to younger men all the time. You don’t have to be a father or a grandfather to show a benevolent interest in a younger man. Men have the capacity to be as caring as women. There’s nothing exclusively feminine or masculine about compassion and kindness. These are human traits not exclusive to either gender.

When I attended a conference years ago on male psychological development, I remember a speaker saying: “If you’re an older man and you’re not helping a younger man then you’re hurting him.” I took the speaker to mean that older men have a responsibility to care about the welfare of younger men.

I always recall that obligation when I’m in the company of younger men which, at my age, is pretty much all men. Reenacting how my grandfather dealt with me, I let them do the talking while I do the listening. I don’t judge them. I don’t criticize them. I don’t give them advice. They don’t need advice coming from an ex-juvenile delinquent. The most flattering gift an older man can give a younger man is to be interested in who they are. I wanted to learn about their lives. I was already familiar with my own.

Male bonding has an important part to play in the emotional development of men. I’m amazed at how football and basketball players show genuine affection for one another on the field and on the court after a game has ended. Here are the most stereotypically masculine of men by virtue of their size, skills, strength and stamina, embracing after physically beating the crap out of each other for several hours. The athletes include a recently retired 45-year-old Tom Brady and a not likely to be retired anytime soon 38-year-old Lebron James. Over the course of their long careers, both men played with players young enough to be their sons. It should come as no surprise that in sports, older men mentoring younger men is essential for a team to be successful.

Hollywoods’s deification of testosterone-fueled masculinity offers a false picture of what real men are like. The character Harrison Ford plays in the latest and last installment of the seemingly 3000 Indiana Jones movies he’s made is the projection of a screenwriter’s fantasies. It’s no more a model for modern manhood than the gods of Greek mythology were models for the aspirations of ordinary men in ancient Greece. Harrison Ford is an 80-year-old real man playing a movie character who isn’t real.

Real men are emotionally expressive. Real men do the dishes. Real men cook, shop and clean. Real men teach their daughters how to catch a baseball. Real men attend their son’s piano recitals. Real men show their sons and daughters how to responsibly handle a firearm. Real men choose to be stay-at-home dads when their partner has a job that pays much better than theirs. Real men take as much pride in their parenting achievements as they do in their career accomplishments.

My grandfather won’t be with me to celebrate Father’s Day. He can’t be because he didn’t live to be 133. But my gratitude for the care he gave me when I needed it most is what I will be celebrating tomorrow.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com

