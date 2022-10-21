Wissot: Some of us don’t favor democracy

Benjamin Franklin’s prophetic answer to a question posed to him after our Constitution was ratified in 1787 is fraught with meaning now. The question asked was, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?“ Without hesitation, Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Not all of us agree our representative form of government is worth keeping. In a recent Axios poll of a thousand people , 1 in 3 favored a strong unelected leader to a weak elected one. Both Republicans and Democrats share this opinion. Forty-two percent of Republicans and 31% of Democrats want to do away with the niceties of elective government. And in the wake of the Dobbs decision, more Democrats than Republicans believe that presidents should have the power to remove judges whose decisions displease them.

Let’s be clear here. Once voters favor putting unelected leaders in charge and granting unconstitutional powers to a president, our 246-year experiment in self-governance is in serious trouble. Democracy is not like a disposable garment that you wear when it suits your needs and trash when it doesn’t. Whether you are on the winning or losing side in an election should have no bearing on your support for democracy. Either you value it when your side wins as well as when your side loses or you don’t.

These recent poll findings are disturbing because they coincide with a flagrant disregard for the law among some of us. Evidence of this is apparent in the attempt on Jan. 6 to prevent the certification of a fraud-free election and the plan in several states to deny Joe Biden his victory by submitting fake slates of alternative electors to Republican-controlled legislatures in states that Trump lost.

The public is fearful that a civil war could be on the horizon. Half of those asked if the country is headed for a civil war in the next few years answered yes . Their fears aren’t far-fetched.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that 1 in 3 Americans believe violence against the government can at times be justified.

Reinforcing the insurrectionist sentiments of some Americans are politicians like Lindsey Graham who said there would be “riots in the street” if former president Trump was prosecuted for taking classified government documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate. Seriously, Sen. Graham? Sounds like a veiled threat.

Someone trying to defuse the situation would have added, “I hope that doesn’t happen.” Can you imagine what the response of the reactionary right would have been if a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter had announced that “all hell would break loose” if a leader in the organization was charged with a crime he had allegedly committed? I can.

Violence only begets more violence and revolutions never end well. They usually lead to counter-revolutions or authoritarian regimes worse than the ones they replaced. The Cuban Revolution substituted an old dictator in Fulgencia Batista for a new one in Fidel Castro. The despised Shah in Iran was deposed and the despotic Ayatollah Khomeini assumed power.

The French Revolution didn’t lead France on the path to democracy. It led the French on the road to Jacobin anarchy and ultimately the rise of Emperor Napoleon. The Russian Revolution didn’t improve the lives of the Russian people. It exchanged 370 years of czarist rule for 24 years of tyranny under Joseph Stalin, who murdered millions more than Hitler .

George Washington is considered along with Abraham Lincoln as one of our two greatest presidents. For all of Washington’s notable achievements as a military leader and a statesman, the most important contribution he made to our fledgling democracy was to establish the norm of the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next.

Washington understood that the reason we fought a war with the British was to create a government where the laws were king. To retain the presidency for the remainder of his life once his second term in office ended, as he was urged to do by supporters, rather than step down graciously, would have been contrary to the very purpose for which the Revolutionary War was fought.

Our revolution was a revolution to end the need for violent revolutions; it was fought to introduce a system of self-governance that had never been tried before. It wasn’t undertaken because the colonists unhappy with George III wanted Washington to replace him as King George Washington. If someone believes in the rule of law, they don’t participate in an insurrection spurred on by the lies of a pathological liar who very much wanted to rule as a king. When bullets not ballots, and violence not votes, are used to settle political differences, democracy is likely to be the biggest casualty.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .