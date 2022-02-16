Wissot: Super Bowl Sunday is still supreme

Super Bowl Sunday is a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious spectacle. It is part the most watched sporting event in this country, part the largest indoor tailgate party imaginable, part the Las Vegas strip meets Times Square on New Year’s Eve, part Coachella and Lollapalooza sharing the same stage.

Like the gladiators in the Roman Coliseum preparing to meet the lions, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals arrived at the $5 billion dollar plus SoFi Stadium in the City of Angels to do battle in Super Bowl XVI last Sunday. Unlike many a gladiator who fared poorly in their dust-up with the lions, the meekly named Rams managed to tame the fiercely striped Bengals.

The great thing about a Super Bowl party is that you can go to one and not spend a minute watching the game. In addition to the bountiful food and plentiful alcohol, the competition among advertisers to determine the most outrageously creative commercials is often better than the game being played. And then there is the halftime show, which has evolved into a theatrical and pyrotechnical extravaganza in its own right.

Sunday’s halftime show featured a stellar cast of legendary hip-hop stars including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. If you are not a big fan of hip-hop, as I am not, this was not the halftime show you were hoping to see. No worries. We weren’t the demographic group that the NFL and the sponsors of the ungodly expensive commercials (NBC sold out all of its 30-second ad spots at 7 million a pop ) were seeking to target.

The NFL has embraced Black music and culture in deference to the fact that 70% of the players are black and racially different from the entirely white billionaire owners and the 29 white coaches in a league of 32 teams .

The advertisers are primarily interested in selling their products to millennials who have surpassed boomers in spending power . Both Black and white millennials grew up on hip-hop music. It is generationally inclusive, not racially exclusive music for them. What their boomer elders like me don’t get about hip-hop, they do. And that’s all that matters to the NFL’s billionaire elites and their equally avaricious corporate partners.

Other sporting events in the world taking place over several weeks attract more viewers than the 100-110 million Americans who watch the Super Bowl each year. About half the planet, 3.5 billion people tune in to see FIFA World Cup Soccer and 2.6 billion watch World Cup Cricket. The Olympic Games concluding right now usually reaches 2 billion followers. But none of them have the power to bring as many people together for only a matter of hours once a year to eyeball the same event as does the Super Bowl.

The intersection of sports and entertainment and politics crossed paths again on Sunday. When Eminem kneeled on one knee at the conclusion of a song and Dr. Dre recited a lyric that was disparaging of the police, it brought back memories of Colin Kaepernick and the BLM protests of two years ago. It was inevitable. Hip-hop culture is inherently political. The NFL was told in advance that Eminem was going to take a knee and was prepared for whatever fallout might come its way.

Compared to the Beijing Olympics, the Super Bowl was politically innocuous. The specter of Vladimir Putin during the Opening Ceremonies staring at the Ukrainian athletes entering the stadium while Russian troops were poised on their country’s borders ready to invade cast a pall over the Games.

When the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, it was football without fanfare. By the 1970s, the game had gained enough visibility to take on the trappings of an iconic event. Now it is part of our cultural calendar. Like Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Thanksgiving, we pause from our labors on one Sunday in early February each year to celebrate our love of entertainment and sports.

