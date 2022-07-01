Wissot: The Founding Fathers were neither holy saints nor unholy sinners

Let’s all raise a frosty cold glass of Samuel Adams on Monday to toast him and the other courageous men who made our day of parades, concerts, barbecues, flyovers, and flag-waving possible. Were it not for them, July 4 wouldn’t be a national holiday. We might instead have celebrated last month’s Jubilee festivities for Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom as loyal subjects of the British crown from across the pond.

The signatories to the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, did more than put their names on the dotted line. Each of them was signing a potential death warrant. From the perspective of King George III, their subversive statement was a treasonous act, a call for insurrection, the prelude to revolution, and an impudent violation of their obligation to demonstrate obedience to the crown.

At the same time white colonialists were seeking emancipation from British rule, roughly 2.5 million Black slaves were denied freedom by their colonial slave owners . July 4 is a long-established national holiday that celebrates courage and bravery in pursuit of freedom. Juneteenth is a recently enacted national holiday that reminds us that freedom was granted to some but denied to others simply on the basis of skin color. African Americans had to wait until June 19, 1867, two years after the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery and involuntary servitude was ratified, for the last population of slaves in Galveston, Texas, to be told that freedom also extended to them .

Blaming the Founding fathers for failing to address slavery as a huge moral and political problem when the country was founded and the constitution was written is valid but shortsighted. Did many of them support slavery? Of course, they did. Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe, four of our first five presidents, were slave owners who needed slaves to operate their Virginia plantations . Their economic self-interests triumphed over their moral principles.

It wasn’t only our Southern presidents who were slave owners. Ten of the first 12 American presidents from all sections of the country owned slaves at some point in their lifetimes. The sin of slavery was committed by generations of Americans for decades after the Founding Fathers were safely nestled in their graves. That’s not to condone or excuse the sin but rather to point out that its immorality (by our moral standards, not theirs) was a pervasive part of this country’s first 89 years of existence.

You may wonder how a great thinker, writer, and statesman such as Jefferson has reconciled his immortal words “all men are created equal” with the fact that slaves were responsible for building his cherished home, Monticello. It is even more puzzling that Sally Hemings, a 16-year-old slave, half-sister of his deceased wife, and his mistress for 40 years , was not emancipated at the time of his death.

The answer is he didn’t need to reconcile his words with how he lived his life. His definition of equality was limited to a very small class of people: white men who owned property. In the Declaration of Independence, he sought to give these men of modest means the same freedom to pursue their potential that was reserved exclusively for men of wealthy aristocratic origins in England. Jefferson favored an aristocracy of merit and natural ability over one based on the accident of birth and inherited privilege.

Jefferson never could have imagined treating women, people of color, the LGBTQ community of today as equals. It was left to succeeding generations to twist, bend and wrench, his severely circumscribed meaning of equality to accommodate all those who had been excluded.

In drafting the Constitution, the subject of slavery was ignored except for the fact that slaves were counted as 3/5 of a person. This was done to give more political representation in Congress to the South and increase their willingness to support the document . It can be argued that the tacit sanctioning of slavery by ignoring it in drafting the Constitution was a grave mistake on their part. The alternative, however, was to put on hold indefinitely the ratification of a constitution and the formation of an effective national government.

The Founding Fathers chose pragmatism over idealism. Thank them for liberating the colonies and creating the foundation for the formation of our country. But credit for our modern extension of equality goes not to them but to the passage of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, the adoption of the equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment, and the granting of voting rights to Blacks in the 15th Amendment. Those landmark changes were followed by the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 extending voting rights to women, the end of legalized segregation in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Supreme Court decision in 2015 sanctioning gay marriage (Obergefell vs. Hodges).

Let’s not be too harsh on the limitations of men like Washington and Jefferson. They understood the immorality of slavery. Washington freed all the slaves he owned upon his death . Jefferson tried unsuccessfully to get a provision passed banning the extension of slavery to the West (the very issue that caused the South to secede in 1861) when he was a delegate to the Confederation Congress in 1783-84. It failed by a single vote and he later wrote, “In that moment the voice of heaven itself was silent and the fate of millions still unborn hung in the balance.”

Jefferson’s monument overlooking the Potomac and Washington’s 555-foot marble obelisk facing the Capitol honor two of the men who acted as midwives in the birth of this nation. But it is the haunting sculpture of a somber Lincoln sitting erect in his chair not too far away that should remind us of the credit he deserves for restoring the union of the states and jumpstarting the movement towards a greater appreciation for human equality.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .