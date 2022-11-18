Wissot: The saddest memorial in America sits on a forsaken hill

I cried the first time I saw the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It took place in the dark and the low-slung wall blocked my view of what I was about to witness. I wasn’t prepared for the shock of suddenly seeing thousands of names listed on 72 black granite panels. Each name represented the death of a man or woman sacrificed in this country’s worst military mistake of the 20th century.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is terribly sad but dignified, solemn, reverential. It honors the dead in a befitting manner. It memorializes them appropriately.

I visited the National September 11 Memorial and Museum soon after it was opened on the site where the twin towers of the World Trade Center once stood in lower Manhattan. I stared in disbelief for a long time at the two large memorial pools where the names of the almost 3,000 people who experienced violent deaths that day are inscribed on bronze parapets at the edges. The enormity of the loss of that many lives in less than two hours left me emotionally empty.

The 9/11 memorial is terribly sad but dignified, solemn, reverential. It honors the dead in a befitting manner. It memorializes them appropriately.

The saddest memorial in America isn’t dignified, solemn or reverential. It doesn’t honor the dead in a befitting manner, nor does it memorialize them appropriately.

The saddest memorial sits on a forsaken hill within the vast borders of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota. Pine Ridge is home to the Oglala Lakota Nation. Oglala County, which encompasses the reservation, is one of the country’s poorest counties and has one of its highest unemployment rates. The average life span for men is 47 years and for women 55 years .

On that forsaken hill, hundreds of men, women and children were killed by the U.S. 7th Cavalry on Dec. 29, 1890 .

The Wounded Knee Massacre Monument is named after the creek close to where the massacre took place. A band of starving and freezing Oglala Lakota led by their Chief Big Foot carrying a white flag to show they came in peace, traveled to Pine Ridge that day. They were hoping to receive food and shelter at the 7th Cavalry encampment.

When the tribe began a ritual Ghost Dance intended to unite them spiritually, the cavalry mistakenly believed that the dance was a battle ritual, a prelude to war. A fight broke out after the soldiers attempted to disarm the tribe of their weapons .

The fighting ended an hour and a half later and the death toll included 27 federal troops and 300 Oglala Lakota — 200 of them being women and children. The soldiers used four Hotchkiss mountain guns which could fire 68 rounds per minute with an accuracy range of over a mile to slaughter their mostly defenseless adversaries.

The frozen corpses of the dead were collected three days later and unceremoniously buried in a mass grave on the same hill where the Hotchkiss mountain guns had fired on them. I visited that mass grave last month as part of a trip to see Mount Rushmore and the nearby Crazy Horse Memorial in the sacred Black Hills of the Oglala Lakota.

The burial site is hard to find. No signs pointed to it. After driving around aimlessly, I finally found the rutted, bumpy road that led me to the hilltop, and was sorrowfully surprised by what I saw. The rubble-strewn, litter-scattered, mass grave was cordoned off by a chain link fence. It was the kind of fence we use to keep dogs from getting loose in the backyard.

I wondered if the Oglala Lakota failed to maintain the ugly burial site in order to symbolize the ugly manner in which innocent men, women and children were systematically exterminated. I remember visiting Dachau outside Munich decades ago and becoming upset at the fact that the Nazi concentration camp had been dressed up to look like a pleasant park. I saw it as an attempt to hide the horror that had taken place there.

The tribe seemed to want none of that. Having the burial site resemble a neglected crime scene forced visitors to remember that a terrible crime had been committed on that desecrated site 132 years ago

Wounded Knee was the last of the post-Civil War conflicts over land between settlers and tribes. The issue was resolved in favor of the settlers. Twenty Congressional Medals of Honor were awarded to members of the victorious 7th Cavalry. White Europeans saw themselves as crusading conquerors who had civilized the West and rid it of roaming bands of savages.

These bastions of civilization weren’t unduly perturbed by the massacre at Wounded Knee and earlier at Sand Creek here in Colorado. The fact that Chief Big Foot’s scalp was shipped back East and displayed in a Massachusetts museum for 110 years didn’t diminish their sanctimonious sense of superiority.

In the aftermath of the Wounded Knee massacre, the Saturday Pioneer in Aberdeen, South Dakota, captured that spirit of self-righteous justification for the inhumane treatment of the tribe.

“The Whites, by law of conquest, by justice of civilization, are masters of the American continent … and the best safety of the frontier settlers will be secured by the total annihilation of the few remaining Indians.” It went on to admit: “Having wronged them for centuries we had better to protect our civilization, follow it up by one more wrong and wipe these untamed and untamable creatures from the face of the earth.”

The editor of the paper was L. Frank Baum who we now know as the author of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .