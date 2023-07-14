Wissot: The Supreme Court is guilty of supreme chutzpah

I toyed with calling this column “An affirmative action-appointed Supreme Court kills affirmative action,” but it felt too wordy and I couldn’t resist expanding your Yiddish vocabulary. Chutzpah is outrageous gall, hilarious hypocrisy, irony on acid.

The conservative justices who put an end to affirmative action in college admissions are guilty of chutzpah given the role affirmative action played in their elevation to the court. All nine justices, in fact, were affirmative action hires based on either their race, gender or ideology. They were beneficiaries of the same commitment to diversity that the conservative justices denied to universities that wanted to use race as one factor in their admissions policy.

Ronald Reagan jumped on the affirmative action bandwagon when he nominated Sandra Day O’Connor to be the first female Supreme Court Justice in 1981 . Ten years later, Clarence Thomas was the affirmative action choice of George H. Bush to fill the seat held by Thurgood Marshall, the court’s first African-American justice. Thomas was selected by Bush because he thought by using race as the bait he could sneak another conservative onto the court. Bush correctly surmised that by nominating a Black man to fill the vacancy, it would make it harder for Democrats to reject Thomas for his conservative views .

Joe Biden announced before the 2020 election that he was committed to appointing a Black woman to the court . It came as no surprise, therefore, when a vacancy opened and Ketanji Brown Jackson was Biden’s nominee. Jackson didn’t need to have the most impressive law career credentials of any candidate for the job. She just had to have the most impressive credentials of any liberal Black female candidate. Race, gender, and a liberal track record were important to Biden along with Jackson’s experience as a former prosecutor and U.S. District Court judge.

The Federalist Society since the early 1980s has been the primary force in influencing Republican presidents on who to nominate when court vacancies occur. Heavily funded by wealthy conservative benefactors, the society has been led for more than 25 years by Leonard Leo who Clarence Thomas once half-jokingly referred to as the “Number 3 most powerful person in the world.” Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito owe their nominations to the Federalist Society and it was Leo who recommended to President Trump that Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett be placed on the court. Only Chief Justice John Roberts failed to win the group’s endorsement. He was the conservative favorite of George W. Bush .

It’s not that the current conservative majority isn’t qualified to be Supreme Court Justices.

It’s just that their confirmations weren’t based solely on merit. The Federalist Society and the entire Republican establishment wanted assurances that when it came to hot-button political issues like abortion, gay marriage, gun rights and affirmative action, confirmed justices could be relied upon to cast votes consistent with the conservative politics of the Republican Party. Based on the two most recent landmark decisions involving abortion and affirmative action, the Republican Party got what it wanted: favorable court decisions on two of the issues that benefited them the most with Republican voters.

Democrats openly embrace diversity, so they didn’t pretend that race, gender and liberalism weren’t important factors in the nominations of Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. A diversified court that included three liberal female justices who are Black, white and Hispanic from Protestant, Jewish and Catholic religious backgrounds, respectively, was more important to them than one with justices who graduated at the top of their law school classes and wrote brilliant judicial opinions.

Republicans have difficulty admitting that it wasn’t only meritorious legal careers that got six justices from conservative Catholic backgrounds (Gorsuch identifies as Episcopalian now) on the court. The potential part their conservative religious values might play in deciding controversial moral issues helped get the “Super Six” their black robes . When Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney-Barrett raised their right hands to be sworn in as Supreme Court justices, they weren’t only pledging fealty to the Constitution but loyalty to the reactionary politics of the Federalist Society. The country suffers when the wisdom of James Madison is supplanted by the whims of Leonard Leo.

The conservative majority’s recent rulings on abortion and affirmative action prove that there is no right or wrong way to interpret the Constitution. There is only a conservative and a liberal interpretation. The constitution doesn’t change, but membership on the court does. Roe v. Wade was overturned by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization not because Roe was unconstitutional but because Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney-Barrett joined the court.

What the Constitution means is what five or more men and women in black robes say it means at any given point in time. The late, great justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were dear personal friends who interpreted the Constitution very differently. Scalia jokingly commented on those differences when he said of his fellow justice, “What’s not to like, except her views on the law.” Scalia, a conservative Catholic, saw the Constitution’s meaning as unchanged from the time it was written in 1787, a dead document frozen in time; Bader-Ginsburg, a liberal Jew, viewed the Constitution as a living document open to new and fresh interpretation in light of evolving social changes.

The time has come to drop any pretense of a politically neutral judiciary and independently minded justices. Although it would require the daunting challenge of passing a constitutional amendment, the electorate by popular vote should choose the justices who are given seats on the court. If the justices had to run in a national election like candidates for the presidency are required to do, they might have to tack to the political middle rather than the ideological extremes in seeking the approval of the voting public.

The first three words in the Constitution are “We the People,” not “We The Justices.” The voters should directly decide who will be interpreting the laws that govern us rather than allowing politically appointed justices to interpret them in a highly partisan manner.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com