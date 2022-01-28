Wissot: This is how a democracy dies

The violence that took place on Jan. 6 awakened us to the fact that seemingly law-abiding citizens can be seduced into waging war against their own government. The scariest part of the armed insurrection wasn’t the presence of violent extremists like the Proud Boys in the mob, but the ordinary men and women raising hell who looked like the folks you and I sit next to at Broncos games.

Revolutions generally end badly. The American Revolution was a remarkable exception. The French Revolution brought down a monarchy and replaced it with Robespierre and the Reign of Terror. The Russian Revolution ended czarist rule but the country was hardly better off under Stalinist totalitarianism.

The closest we came to putting democracy on the chopping block was during our Civil War. We dodged a bullet when the North defeated the South and prevented the permanent dismemberment of the union. But reminders of that horrific war are still with us today. The parading of the Confederate flag through the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 suggests that the instinct for violent rebellion is still very much a part of the American psyche.

Those sheepish enough to engage in violence because a charismatic charlatan commanded them to are who Voltaire had in mind when he wrote: “anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

Worrisome too are the millions of Republicans who thought the violence which took place on Jan. 6 was justified because they believed the Big Lie about a Big Steal told to them by a Big Liar . This despite the fact that Trump-appointed judges were among the 86 justices who ruled that the voter fraud lawsuits brought before them were “frivolous.”

The political crisis we face as a nation now is driven by Republican voters who have grown impatient with democracy. Too many are willing to revolt against democracy like the French revolted against King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette. Too many are ready to trade the rule of law for the law of rulers.

Trump by any objective measure was a bad president, but he was even worse for democracy. Voters can vote bad presidents out of office as they did Jimmy Carter in 1980. Joe Biden will suffer a similar fate in 2024 if he doesn’t do a better job of delivering on his campaign promises. But Carter wasn’t bad for democracy and neither is Biden. Trump was, because he balked at the peaceful transition of power by refusing to step down graciously unlike every losing candidate in a presidential election before him.

The ex-president demonstrated his real disdain for democracy when he downplayed the violence on Jan. 6 by boasting that the “real insurrection” occurred on election night two months earlier. Democracy is dealt a mortal blow when the streets replace the courts, bullets replace ballots, and Barry Goldwater’s questionable belief that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice” is made operational by armed militias seeking vigilante justice.

Trump’s power is completely dependent upon the sustained loyalty of his cultish fan base. He isn’t afraid of his political opponents, he’s afraid of his political supporters. If they ever abandon him, it’s turn out the lights the party is over.

He’s terrified of the people who have placed him on a throne from which he could be rudely removed. Last year at a rally in Alabama, after telling his lemmings he believed in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, he quickly walked back his words when some in the crowd began to boo. He folded on the spot and timidly placated their opposition to vaccinations by saying to them: “That’s alright. You got your freedoms.” Trump isn’t Einstein, but he is smart enough to know that it’s stupid to bite the hand that feeds you.

Do you know who else is afraid of Trump’s troops? Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and all the lesser right-wing media personalities who have been feeding from the lucrative Trump trough for the last five years. If members of the Trump cult stopped believing the lies these corrupt gaslighters peddle, the flow of money into their hedge fund accounts would come to a crashing halt.

For the time being, the former president has been pushed to the sidelines, but Trumpism is an ongoing threat to our democracy because populism allowed to run amok is fundamentally subversive. The Republican Party once fought for the preservation of the union under Abraham Lincoln but now more closely resembles the secessionist Confederate Party of Jefferson Davis.

I would like to see the party which once stood for fiscal conservatism and limited government escape from the dark side and regain its identity. The GOP needs a major makeover if it is to win back moderate and independent voters who left because they despised Trump. Championing a leader who isn’t an aspiring demagogue would be a good first step.

It shouldn’t be an impossible task. If necessary, scour the Back Bowls and find someone who doesn’t hate democracy.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .