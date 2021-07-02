Wissot: Two celebrations of freedom

On Sunday we celebrate our most famous national holiday, July 4, and the 245th anniversary of this nation’s birth. A little more than two weeks ago, we celebrated Juneteenth for the first time as a national holiday. June 19, 1865, marks the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery.

The two great wars fought on American soil, the Revolutionary War and the Civil War, were both wars of emancipation. The Revolutionary War emancipated the 13 colonies from British rule. The end of the Civil War led to the emancipation of 4 million slaves from the oppression of slave owners and the laws of slavery.

From its earliest origins in 1781, when Massachusetts became the first state to make it a holiday, the July 4 celebration of freedom had a taunting meaning for most African Americans. In 1775, a half a million black people lived in the colonies , the majority of them slaves.

Frederick Douglass in his famous July 5, 1852, speech before a white audience in Rochester, New York, said, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”

Making Juneteenth a national holiday is a bittersweet moment. On the one hand, it celebrates the end of America’s original sin in condoning slavery for 87 years after this nation’s birth. On the other, it mourns the fact that we were founded on the premise that some of us would be born masters and others slaves; some of us would be given voting rights and others would not; some of us would be accorded equal treatment under the law, and others would be denied it.

Celebrating the two holidays in close proximity to one another offers us a unique opportunity to re-examine the roots of our successes and failures as a nation.

Lesser nations deny the wish to be forgotten parts of their past. Turkey to this day has not acknowledged the slaughter of one million ethnic Armenians by the former Ottoman Empire at the time of World War I. More responsible nations like Germany do the exact opposite. The streets of German cities are filled with reminders expressed on historic markers of the role the country played in the horrors of the Holocaust .

We can be proud of the fact that our remarkable nation was the first to throw off the shackles of monarchy and institute self governance as its legal basis. It is true that the founding fathers didn’t extend the fruits of liberty to everyone, but they did create a constitution which could serve as a correcting mechanism for past mistakes. As Bill Clinton once said, “there is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America.”

Slavery was finally abolished when the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865. A hundred years later the Civil Rights Act was passed ending the practice of the legally sanctioned segregation of public accommodations. The ancient and intransigent power of human prejudice was why it took so many decades to right both wrongs.

I can love the promise of America and hate what some Americans have done to deny that promise to everyone. The powerful ideals of American liberty and equality have proven resilient enough to overcome the efforts of those among us who refused to grant them to all of us.

When we celebrate the Fourth of July, we immediately think of the Declaration of Independence and Jefferson’s memorable line that “All men are created equal.” We misinterpret Jefferson’s words when we believe he was referring to individual equality. He wasn’t.

He was thinking about the American colonists as a “people“ and their right to self governance and equal status among other nations. It was only in the decades after the American Revolutionary War that the phrase acquired it’s compelling reputation as a statement of individual equality.

Lincoln took the concept of equality to mean that one human being had no right to own another. But the Great Emancipator stopped short, as had Jefferson, of viewing Blacks as the social equals of whites. Frederick Douglass pointed to this schism within him when he wrote : “Though Mr. Lincoln shared the prejudices of his white fellow- countrymen against the Negro, it is hardly necessary to say that in his heart of hearts he loathed and hated slavery.”

It fell to Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement of the late 50s and early 60s to advance the cause of legal equality for racially marginalized people. They used the weapons of bus boycotts, lunch counter sit-ins and protest marches to demand equal treatment under the law not only for Blacks but as an unintended later consequence for women, the disabled, and more recently, the LGBTQ community, too.

Juneteenth and July 4 are now joined at the hip as causes for celebration. They are constant reminders of how far we have come as a nation in achieving social justice for all and how much further, as the recent voter suppression laws enacted in numerous states prove , we still have to go. Beyond the parades and barbecues and fireworks, our annual festivities on both dates should include moments of sober reflection on why we have chosen to make them national holidays.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .

