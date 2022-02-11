Wissot: White supremacists deserve our pity

What must it be like to get up each day and feel hatred for groups you think inferior to you. Thankfully, I don’t know. But there are a significant number of angry white men in the country who see Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Jews as a growing threat to their own racial preeminence.

According to the Anti-Defamation League , whose main mission is to keep tabs on the activities of white supremacist groups, there are many fraternal orders of men singularly devoted to attacking racial and cultural minorities. They include the Alt Right, Neo-Nazis, Holocaust deniers and racist skinheads. They go by different names: Christian Identity, Odinism/Asatru. They promote different causes: white nationalism, white separatism, white genocide paranoia.

Charlottesville in 2017 and Jan. 6 served as platforms for several of these groups to showcase their racist rhetoric. As a Jew, I watched with befuddled amusement when Neo-Nazis showed up at Charlottesville chanting “Jews will not replace us.” My snide reaction was: Where would I replace you? In a police lineup? In a jail cell?

It’s easy to make fun of these laughable losers. They are terrible representatives for their ideological cause. Who is going to believe that a bedraggled bunch of hooligans suffering from testosterone toxicity provide positive proof of white racial superiority? The absurdity of it could only be matched by asking Kanye West to serve as the spokesperson for mental health awareness month.

These are men who have become less and less significant, less and less valued, less and less powerful in a society where minorities and women are moving up the social ladder while they are moving down. Clinging to racial pride like clinging to patriotism is, with apologies to Samuel Johnson, “a refuge for scoundrels.”

I don’t know what it is like to feel threatened by men from culturally different backgrounds. The success that African American and Latino men are experiencing in terms of rising incomes and education advancement is something that I applaud.

I am also glad to see increasing numbers of educated women in the workplace. The fact that more women than men are graduating from college is a victory for egalitarian ideals. I look forward to women assuming greater leadership roles in corporations, the military, sports, entertainment and politics. I can’t wait for the day I turn on the television and hear a news reporter say: “Madam President.”

But then I am a white man who takes no pride in being either. Never in my life have I thought: “I love being a white guy.” I refuse to root for my racial and gender identity like I root for the Broncos.

I can’t believe someone a zillion times more talented than me, like Bill Gates, feels any differently. Can you imagine the person who became a billionaire at age 31 and built the biggest software empire in the world attributing his dazzling successes to his white skin and male genitalia?

The fact that I find white supremacists pitiful does not prevent me from recognizing the lethal threat they pose to minority communities. It was, after all, 21-year-old Dylan Roof, on a mission to instigate a race war , who murdered nine black parishioners as they were busy praying in Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. It was a virulent anti-Semite who invaded the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh shouting “All Jews Must Die” and then proceeded to gun down 11 worshippers. It was another 21-year-old white supremacist who drove 11 hours to kill 22 Hispanics shopping at a Walmart in El Paso.

The open brazenness of white supremacists is related to the tacit support they are receiving from Republican members of Congress. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona dispensed with racist dog whistles and served as the keynote speaker at a conference where white nationalism was the subject du jour. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said at a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting that “we’re replacing native born Americans to permanently transform the landscape of this country.” And let us not forget former House member, Steve King of Iowa, who once remarked “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

If you are hungry for a Big Mac and fries you go to McDonald’s. If you are a racist and looking for a place to park your hate, you seek shelter in the almost 90% white Republican Party. Or to quote one African-American man, “A Black man voting for the Republicans makes about as much sense as a chicken voting for Col Sanders.”

Today’s Republicans are the latest generation of elected officials who have served as representatives for racism. Before the Civil War it was the Democratic Party who championed slavery. “When Sen. Daniel Webster gave a famous speech on slavery in 1850, 45 of the 106 congressmen present owned slaves.”

After Reconstruction ended it was Democrats in the South who disenfranchised and segregated blacks by passing Jim Crow laws. It was Democratic politicians who turned a blind eye to lynchings and Ku Klux Klan terrorism. FDR refused to support an anti-lynching bill in 1934 for fear of alienating the racist block of southern Democrats in his own party.

As a country we have moved past slavery and segregation but haven’t closed our deeper racial wounds. White supremacists are disturbed deviants trapped in their own hate-filled hell. While I pity them, I reserve my contempt for the politicians who supply the oxygen that feeds the flames for their racism.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .