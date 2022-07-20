Wissot: Who do you blame when a thief steals your money?

Many moons ago when I was a teenager riding the New York City subways, I would hide my money in my shoes. Money in those days meant paper bills. Credit cards weren’t invented yet. (Yes, Virginia, I was born in biblical times.)

My reason for doing so was to ensure that my need to protect my money was greater than the thief’s need to steal it. I don’t know why thieves steal. Maybe it’s because it’s the only thing they really do well. Who cares?

The point is I felt that protecting my money was my responsibility. A thief’s gonna do what a thief’s gotta do, and victims only become victims by carrying a wallet in a jacket or pants pocket on a crowded subway where it could easily be lifted.

I never got robbed on the subway (any thief who attempted to steal the money in my shoes would have died immediately from the smell), but if I had, I would have blamed myself, not the thief. It’s not because I think stealing is OK. It’s not. It’s because we live in a world where crime often pays and thieves frequently don’t get caught. We can’t expect law enforcement to be available 24/7.

There are limits to how far a person should go to avoid being robbed. Sometimes being robbed is better than being shot trying to prevent a robbery. Carrying a concealed weapon on a subway or bus (the issue came up in a recent Supreme Court case involving a New York State law restricting who could obtain a concealed weapon permit ) is not a smart way to prepare for a possible confrontation with a thief.

Most thieves want to take your wallet, not your life. Losing your life to a thief in a shootout over a few cancellable credit cards (sure beats sticking bills in your shoes) is senselessly foolish. Jack Benny, in a classic comedy routine, when told by a thief, “Your money or your life,” hesitated for an excruciatingly long time before replying, “Don’t rush me, I’m thinking.”

Savvy New Yorkers would hand over their wallets in a New York minute.

Only a tourist to the city from Utah would carry a concealed weapon and consider using it to thwart a robbery attempt. Mistakenly confusing New York City for Dodge City and a subway platform with the OK Corral is not a valid excuse for acting like a mucho macho moron.

New Yorkers know that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was laughably out of touch when he asked in the concealed weapon permit case, “There are a lot of armed people on the streets of New York and in the subways late at night, aren’t there? “ No, there aren’t, and Justice Alito, who hails from New Jersey and believes in urban legends, has in all likelihood not been on a subway in the city since he joined the court in 2006.

The truth is the way people lose their lives on New York City subway platforms is from being shoved onto the tracks by a psychotic lunatic who mistakes them for Popeye the sailor man.

I always tell friends traveling the subways for the very first time to stand on the platform staircase 50 feet away from the tracks. Then, when the train pulls into the station make a mad dash to board before the train’s doors (amusingly referred to by veteran riders as the jaws of death) clamp down on a leg or arm like an alligator trying to drag its prey underwater.

I used to see the world through rose-colored glasses and now, with apologies to fans of that kinky novel, it’s more like “Fifty Shades of Grey.” I wish people would be good for the sake of goodness; justice would prevail; right would triumph over might; the righteous would be rewarded and the wicked punished; crime wouldn’t pay because every criminal would get caught.

But we all learned that our wishes often don’t come true when the tooth fairy stopped leaving money under our pillows. The gap between how the world is and how it should be has always been challenging. Closing the gap completely isn’t plausible given our human imperfections.

The story of humanity since the beginning of time has been one of imperfect human beings surviving in an imperfect world. To expect otherwise is to court getting your pocket picked or seeing your life come to an abrupt end on a subway platform.

Jay Wissot is a resident of Denver and Vail. Email him at jayhwissot@mac.com .