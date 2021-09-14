Wodlinger: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease

Traci and Mike Wodlinger.

Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Sept. 25 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Brush Creek Park in Eagle.

A major component of the Alzheimer’s Association’s work relates to awareness, and that work is how we gained an interest in learning about and supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Just before we retired in 2018, we attended a presentation at the Vilar Performing Arts Center about brain health and dementia. We both agreed walking out of that presentation that we were stunned by what we’d learned.

One of the presenters was a researcher for the Alzheimer’s Association, and she served as the primary adviser on the movie, “Still Alice.” The statistics and data she provided astounded us.

While we knew families who’d suffered the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s, it had yet to touch our own families. For that, we were grateful, yet moved to become involved. While we are fortunate to live in a place where talented physicians work daily wonders, not one can “fix” Alzheimer’s — yet.

That needs to change.

Solutions are needed, and individuals and families deserve them. We joined the local walk in 2019, and we met many new friends, most with devastating, emotional stories. This cemented our intentions to continue to learn and to continue to help.

In 2020, we formed our own team, and we all know by now that the Walk didn’t happen in person. But, we walked nonetheless, and so did others in and around the valley — or wherever they found themselves. We have again formed a team for 2021 and are hoping for a tremendous turnout on Sept. 25 to raise awareness and funds and to perhaps convince more people like us to commit to this important work. Please join us in Eagle at the Brush Creek Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 25.

To register or donate, visit Act.Alz.org/vailvalleywalk . If you would like to get involved as a volunteer, call Melinda Gladitsch at 970-471-0175 or email gladmelinda@gmail.com .