Wolves are killing machines; protect Colorado wildlife by making sure they never come here (letter)
March 14, 2018
Dear editor: In the Saturday, March 10, issue of the Vail Daily there was a letter from Anne Esson, of Vail, promoting the preservation of wildlife that has suffered greatly from the out of control growth in the Eagle Valley ("Make your voice heard to protect wildlife").
It is a shame that the wildlife population has been decimated by so many of the folks that call themselves environmentalists. The misguided effort to introduce wolves in Colorado will finish off what is left of the wildlife, along with a few dogs and maybe a person or two.
The wolves are killing machines, and when the deep snow pushes the remaining wildlife into the lower valley where the people hang out, the wolves will follow and there is bound to be conflict. I am glad Ms. Esson is concerned, and I hope she will continue to work toward promoting common sense and make sure the wolves never set foot in Colorado.
Mike Lederhause
McCoy
Trending In: Opinion
- Proposed road would change Berry Creek area and impact trail users (letter)
- Avon resident urges ‘no action’ on road to Berlaimont Estates project (letter)
- Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission: Residents, weigh in on Broadway Station development (letter)
- Could brick-and-mortar stores in Gypsum really compete with online retailers? (editorial)
- Time to start saying ‘no’ to the extirpation of our local wildlife (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Valley’s Case of the Stolen Sno-Cat solved, alleged thief still at large
- Vail Valley man, 53, gets three years in prison for indecent exposure to teens
- Former ski patroller tells emergency responders how trauma-filled career led to rock bottom
- Vail Valley students to join nationwide walkouts honoring 17 gunned down in Florida
- Chloe Kim wins 2018 Burton US Open halfpipe competition