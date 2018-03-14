Wolves are killing machines; protect Colorado wildlife by making sure they never come here (letter)

Dear editor: In the Saturday, March 10, issue of the Vail Daily there was a letter from Anne Esson, of Vail, promoting the preservation of wildlife that has suffered greatly from the out of control growth in the Eagle Valley ("Make your voice heard to protect wildlife").

It is a shame that the wildlife population has been decimated by so many of the folks that call themselves environmentalists. The misguided effort to introduce wolves in Colorado will finish off what is left of the wildlife, along with a few dogs and maybe a person or two.

The wolves are killing machines, and when the deep snow pushes the remaining wildlife into the lower valley where the people hang out, the wolves will follow and there is bound to be conflict. I am glad Ms. Esson is concerned, and I hope she will continue to work toward promoting common sense and make sure the wolves never set foot in Colorado.

Mike Lederhause

McCoy