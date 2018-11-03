‘Yes’ on Amendment 73 for the students of today and tomorrow (letter)
November 3, 2018
In the last several election cycles, members of the public have pushed lawmakers to start to fix our educational funding problem with little success. Communities have had to pass local mill levy overrides and bonds to fix shortages from the state.
Amendment 73 is finally a viable state-level solution. It institutes a tiered income tax bracket for those earning over $150,000 a year, with incremental increases from our 4.63 percent flat tax. C-Corporations pay 1.37 percent more in income tax, from 4.63 percent to 6.0 percent, but commercial real estate assessed rates also drop from 29 percent to 24 percent. Personal real estate assessed rates become fixed at 7 percent.
The students of today and tomorrow deserve to have their education funded at a reasonable level, as the world is getting more complex, not less. Please join me in voting "yes" on Amendment 73!
Matt Scherr
Minturn
