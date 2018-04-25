You might not be planning for an afterlife, but here’s why I am (letter)

This is to bring another view to the topic dealing with the afterlife that Jay Wissot brought up in his article ("Why I am not planning for the afterlife," Saturday, April 21).

As he alluded, he is where so many are, thinking about an afterlife but not delving into consider what is available to know only because it will ultimately come down to faith. Such is this life, so better to search and see where it leads. He may be where some have come, disbelieving there is even a God. Such "disbelief" requires belief in quite a few highly improbable things: that life arose at all, that life arose with extremely complex cell structure, that life arose with an extremely complex information system, DNA.

There are other highly improbable beliefs involved in an exclusively material view of the world, such as that the 100s of constants in the universe that happen to be fine tuned for life to exist, that self-aware consciousness came about, that morality is real (this one can be disbelieved but means murder, rape, etc., are just inconveniences). These and many other facts in life, such as all the people who "die" and come back believing in an afterlife, strongly suggest that there is something besides just a material universe.

If there's a God, then we can consider how those who have gone before us have related to God. Yes, the info leads to a choice that involves faith. His article explains the choice to ignore, in essence, God, and just hope for no consciousness. Two other main ways people have chosen to go are 1) to try to be good, to try to do good works, to obey some religious system of rituals, to obey some set of laws, in order to hope to be right enough with God to be accepted by him. These all require God to grade on a curve, so some will "pass." A perfect God could not grade on a curve and maintain His perfection.

2) The only other choice is that God provides His own way to consider His creation acceptable. And that's what millions proclaim in God sending a part of Himself, a "savior," who satisfies the requirement for perfection and only asks acceptance of that gift from Him in return.

Joyfully, there is then the promise that more than just faith will let a person know this is true. It is His promise that if one seeks, they will find. If one knocks, it will be opened. That's why people like me come to our conclusion and come to know that it's the right one: a wonderful relationship ensues. So here's hoping an educator will seek for himself.

Doug Currey

Avon