Young: Charting a path to balance Colorado’s state budget (column)

Editor's note: Per the Vail Daily's election guidelines, each candidate running to represent constituents in the newspaper's distribution area has been given the option to submit one column to present his or her election platform.

My name is Dave Young, and I am running to be Colorado's next state treasurer.

I'm a native Coloradan, born in Denver and raised in Colorado Springs. I earned my undergraduate degree in mathematics in Fort Collins and my master's degree at University of Colorado Denver. I landed a teaching job in Greeley in 1975 and never left. I spent 24 years teaching math, science and technology at a junior high in Greeley. I spent another 10 years as an instructional design professor at CU Denver.

For the last seven years, I've had the honor of serving the residents of Greeley, Evans and Garden City as their State House Representative at the State Capitol. I've been an advocate for rural Colorado, a strong voice for our seniors and a champion for education funding.

As a career educator, I didn't plan on running for office. I decided to throw my hat into the ring to help my sister, who is severely disabled. As her guardian, I could see she wasn't getting the services she needed and realized she wasn't the only one. I ran for office to fix a system that was mistreating our most vulnerable citizens.

For the past four years, I've served on the Joint Budget Committee, a bipartisan group of legislators entrusted to oversee the state's $30 billion budget. Every year, I've dug deeply into the details of Colorado's incredibly complex finances and have found a path to balance our state's budget in a way that improves lives across the state.

As treasurer, I'll fix PERA, our state's retirement plan, so our teachers, first responders and other public servants are not left out in the cold in retirement. I'll streamline and improve the Great Colorado Payback program so that it actually reunites Coloradans with their property. I'll invest Colorado's public funds safely, transparently and productively — right here in Colorado where that money can benefit our economy.

I stand ready on Day 1 to tackle the most pressing issues facing our state.

Dave Young is a candidate for state treasurer. Learn more at https://daveyoungforcolorado.com.