Your vote matters; cast it to re-elect Sen. Kerry Donovan (letter)
November 1, 2018
I'm writing this letter in support of State Sen. Kerry Donovan, who is running for her second term in District 5. Kerry's last term demonstrated her willingness to reach across the aisle to reduce health care costs and to expand internet access, among others. She is dedicated to finding ways to make the economy in Colorado work for all of us, and she will be tireless in her efforts.
During my working life, I had the pleasure of working with Kerry when she served on the Vail Town Council. I was able to see up close and firsthand her thorough and methodical approach to problem solving and issues, and she never failed to get her homework done.
Vote. Your vote matters! And please consider voting for Sen. Kerry Donovan!
Pam Brandmeyer
Edwards
