Registration now open for Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race

Third Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race is taking place at the end of this month.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy Photo

The Vail Recreation District is bringing back the Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race for the third year. The race takes place on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 a.m. and features an uphill and skimo competition. Choose between the uphill, where only the ascent is timed, or skimo, where both the ascent and descent are timed. Registration is open now at vailrec.com .

Racers may use any means to get up the mountain – snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices. Skis or a snowboard are required to compete in the skimo competition, as are metal edges and helmets. Despite being called a skimo, there is no boot pack and only one transition.

Race categories are: uphill ski, uphill splitboard, uphill non-ski/splitboard and skimo. Age groups are: 19 and under; 20-39; 40-59; 60 and over.

Participants will ascend approximately 1,700 vertical feet and just under two miles from the base of Arrowhead Village to the top of Arrow Bahn Express Lift. The uphill route will take participants up the Cresta and Pow Wow ski runs, and the downhill route will be Golden Bear.

Map of the race route.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy Photo

After the race, participants are invited to enjoy breakfast, awards and a raffle at Broken Arrow Restaurant at the base of Arrowhead.

The registration cost for this race is $36 preregistered/$47 day-of for adults and $25 preregistered/$35 day-of for students. Online registration will close at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21. Day-of registration will take place in Arrowhead Village. Note that for 2022 there is no series registration, only individual race registration.

Pre-race bib pickup will be available on Friday, Jan. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Alpine Quest Sports in Edwards.

For more information on winter races, visit vailrec.com, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .