Austria’s Franz wins snowy Birds of Prey super-G

BEAVER CREEK — It was worth the wait for Austria’s Max Franz.

In a super-G delayed and shortened by snow, Franz picked up the third World Cup win of his career and his second victory in a week, winning on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek.

Franz, 29, won the Lake Louise, Alberta, downhill last weekend. He won at Beaver Creek with a time of 1 minute, 9.91 seconds, 0.33-hundredths ahead of a second ahead of Mauro Caviezel, of Switzerland. Caviezel is having himself a good weekend, having already finished second in Friday’s downhill. Those second-place finishes are the best of his career.

There was quite the logjam in third place with a three-way tie among Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal, Italy’s Domink Paris and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. All finished with time of 1:02.32, 0.41 seconds behind Franz. Ties in super-G are not uncommon apparently at Birds of Prey. The most famous of them was Austria’s Hermann Maier and Norway’s Lasse Kjus in a dead heat for gold at the 1999 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

Austria’s Christoph Krenn hopped from the No. 33 bib to sixth, and was followed by two teammates Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer.

The top American was Travis Ganong in 15th.

This story will be updated.