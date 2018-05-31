Avon terminates town manager
May 31, 2018
AVON – The town council terminated town manger Virginia Egger in a special meeting on Thursday, May 31, in a unanimous vote.
Assistant town manager Scott Wright was named interim town manager.
No comment was offered by the seven-member council following the vote; town attorney Eric Heil said a press release will be issued with more information on Friday.
On Tuesday, the council held a closed session meeting to evaluate Egger’s performance. Thursday’s special meeting was called as a result of the Tuesday’s discussion.
This story will be updated.
