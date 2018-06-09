 Breaking News: Fire in Wolcott area, another fire near Minturn gun range | VailDaily.com

There are multiple agencies fighting a fire in the Wolcott area. Please avoid the area and do not drive on Horse Mountain Road.

Crews are also currently on scene of a wildland fire in the vicinity of the Minturn gun range. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters room to work.

