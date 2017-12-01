PHOTO GALLERY: Birds of Prey training day two in Beaver Creek
December 1, 2017
The second day of Downhill training took place for the Birds of Prey World Cup Thursday, Nov. 30, in Beaver Creek. Completely blue bird skies and warm temperatures greeted racers and spectators. The warm and sunny weather will continue through Saturday, with Sunday transitioning into snow that’s to come that night. Super G is Friday, Dec. 1, Downhill Saturday, Dec. 2, and Giant Slalom Sunday, Dec. 3.
