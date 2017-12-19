PHOTO GALLERY: Photos in the Vail Valley Dec. 10-16

The Vail Valley might be lacking snow but the activities and fun are starting to swing into full gear. Cold temperatures have allowed Mountain Operations on both Beaver Creek and Vail to open more terrain. Holiday activities such as the event at Etown in Edwards are starting to get people into the spirit, as well as decorations going up around the valley.

Chamonix Vail Townhomes has a few additional units available, which are hot items. An Open House was held.

Red Cliff now has Broadband internet.