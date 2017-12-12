PHOTO GALLERY: Photos in the Vail Valley Dec. 3-9
December 12, 2017
Birds of Prey wrapped up on Sunday, Dec. 3, in Beaver Creek. See last day photos here, http://bit.ly/2BiGitW
The annual kickoff party, Snow Days, in Vail featured the Greyboy Allstars and events in Vail Village. Cold temperatures made a comeback allowing the resorts to make snow to try and open more terrain.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Carousel
Trending Sitewide
- High pressure weather system keeping Vail ‘abnormally dry,’ with not much snow in immediate forecast
- Vail Four Seasons renovation plan eliminates unsold ‘fractional fee’ units
- Letter: A rambling commentary about population in Eagle County and Colorado
- Interstate 70 closed in both directions after fatal semi crash, lengthy road shutdown expected
- Snowboarder dies after tree collision at Keystone Resort