PHOTO GALLERY: Super-G race during Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek
December 1, 2017
It was race day for the Birds of Prey World Cup on Friday, Dec. 1, in Beaver Creek. Austria took the top spot, which was hard-earned considering all the Did Not Finishes. The Downhill race is Saturday, Dec. 2, and the weekend finishes with the Giant Slalom on Sunday.
