Askel Lund Svindal wins downhill at Beaver Creek World Cup

BEAVER CREEK – Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal returned to the top of the downhill podium at the FIS Birds of Prey World Cup on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Swiss racer Beat Feuz was the second fastest on the day, and Germany's Thomas Dressen finished in third, the first podium for a German man in the downhill since 2004 when Max Rauffer won in Val Gardena, Italy.

For Svindal, it was his first World Cup win since Jan. 22, 2016, when he won the super-G in Kitzbuehel, Austria. A day later, he tore a ligament in his knee which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

"It was nice to feel the excitement of being the leader once again," Svindal said Saturday following the win.

Askel Lund Svindal gives a press conference following his victory in the downhill at the 2017 FIS Birds of Prey World Cup in Beaver Creek.

Leading up to the race, Svindal was given the choice between starting first and starting 11th or higher; he chose first to ski the fresh course and finished in 1:40.46.

Recommended Stories For You

"I figured start number one, there was no real disadvantage to it," Svindal said. "The only disadvantage is you don't get a course report.

For a racer who knows the course as well as Svindal, a course report may not have helped much anyway, something he acknowledged following the race.

"I didn't really think my plan would change much," Svindal said. "I was just going to go with what I thought would be the fastest and it worked out well."

LONG HISTORY

The win was Svindal's sixth at Beaver Creek, tying him for the most ever wins on the Birds of Prey track alongside American Ted Ligety.

"Ever since I came here for the first time, I think it's one of my favorite stops on the World Cup tour," Svindal said.

The Birds of Prey course has been a source of pain for Svindal, however, as well. In 2007, he suffered the first major injury of his career here, getting off balance on the Golden Eagle jump during a training run and landing hard on his lower back. He reflected on the incident following his win on Saturday.

"I was 24 years old, turning 25 that year, and already one of the best guys in the world," he said. "After that, I had some good years again, but then I had a lot of rehab in the last three years. If you look at the bigger picture, if I had the last three years that I had now, if I had those in the early 2000s, I would never sit here now and be a World Cup skier, I think."

Svindal said he feels lucky that he was able to make it to the World Cup and win races without major injuries when he was young, because it availed him to more resources when he did start having trouble.

Recovering from injury, Svindal said he had "all the medical people and anyone you possibly ever ask for."

However, he added, "If you're 17 years old and you do what I did the last three years, you're left to yourself."