Vail Pass closed eastbound at I-70 mile marker 180 (East Vail)
March 18, 2018
Vail Pass is closed in the eastbound direction on the evening of Sunday, March 18, as of 6:45 p.m. Heavy snowfall is hitting the pass and a crash involving a jack-knifed semi is currently being attended to by Colorado State Patrol. This story will be updated.
Update, 9:15 p.m. Vail Pass remains closed on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 180.
This story will be updated.
