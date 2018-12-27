With 80,000 new residents, Colorado is the seventh-fastest growing state in the U.S.

People just can't stay away from Colorado.

The Centennial state grew by nearly 80,000 people last year, making it the seventh fastest-growing state in the country, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Colorado's population grew by 1.4 percent between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. Nevada and Idaho topped the list at 2.1 percent growth.

Overall, the U.S. population grew by 0.6 percent during the one-year period.

"Many states have seen fewer births and more deaths in recent years," said Sandra Johnson, a demographer/statistician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau. "If those states are not gaining from either domestic or international migration, they will experience either low population growth or outright decline."

Colorado's current population is estimated to be 5,695,564, nearly 700,000 higher than in 2010. That 13.2 percent growth is the fourth highest among all states over that time period.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.