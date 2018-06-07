More evacuations ordered as 416 fire near Durango expands to 5,000 acres
June 7, 2018
La Plata County deputies began knocking on doors in an expanded evacuation area north of Durango early Thursday morning after the 416 wildfire spread to 5,103 acres in southwest Colorado.
A house-by-house mandatory evacuation began at 6 a.m. for homes in the Hermosa area north from Cometti and Mead Lane to the intersection of La Plata County Road 250C and U.S. 550.
There are 598 firefighters and 20 aircraft assigned to the fire.
Northbound U.S. 550 will remain closed Thursday until evacuations are complete, officials reported.
