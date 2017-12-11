A final and an Olympic bid for Vail moguls skiers at first World Cup
December 11, 2017
LOCAL MOGULS PICTURE
Key characters
Matt Leseur — Bremuda ski team member from Vail who just made Olympics at Ruka World Cup
Emerson Smith — Top performing American man from Ruka World Cup and Leseur’s teammate in Ski & Snowboard Club Vail program
Riley Campbell — Coach who discovered Smith, also coach of the Bermuda moguls skiing team and a coach for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
John Dowling — Coach who discovered Campbell, also program director for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
Tess Johnson — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete who could benefit from having Campbell at Olympics now that Leseur qualified
Morgan Schild — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete who will benefit from having Campbell at Olympics now that Leseur qualified
"Instead of charging hard in the top air we would take it back and slow everything down … ski smarter, not harder."
Matt Leseur
Bermuda ski team member
LOCAL MOGULS PICTURE
Key characters
Matt Leseur — Bremuda ski team member from Vail who just made Olympics at Ruka World Cup
Emerson Smith — Top performing American man from Ruka World Cup and Leseur’s teammate in Ski & Snowboard Club Vail program
Riley Campbell — Coach who discovered Smith, also coach of the Bermuda moguls skiing team and a coach for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
John Dowling — Coach who discovered Campbell, also program director for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
Tess Johnson — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete who could benefit from having Campbell at Olympics now that Leseur qualified
Morgan Schild — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete who will benefit from having Campbell at Olympics now that Leseur qualified
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- Lindsey Vonn treated for back injury after World Cup super-G
- American Wise perfects new trick to win freeski World Cup at Copper, one step closer to Pyeongchang
- At Olympic qualifier, halfpipe snowboarders get test of what’s to come
- ‘It’s always been a dream’: Duo who built Copper halfpipe to build Olympic pipe too
- Six Americans qualify for Sunday’s Big Air final at Copper; 18-year-old Corning of Silverthorne posts a 92.33
Trending Sitewide
- Snowboarder dies after tree collision at Keystone Resort
- Vail Four Seasons renovation plan eliminates unsold ‘fractional fee’ units
- Letter: A rambling commentary about population in Eagle County and Colorado
- Top to bottom terrain at Vail, access to Bachelor Gulch at Beaver Creek open Saturday, Dec. 9
- A final and an Olympic bid for Vail moguls skiers at first World Cup