Aspen’s Hoffman seventh in men’s 30k classic at U.S. Nationals
January 8, 2018
Aspen's Noah Hoffman seventh in men's 30k classic at U.S. XC ski nationals
ANCHORAGE, Alaska —The 2018 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships continued Sunday in Anchorage and included some respectable results from Aspen-area athletes.
Aspen's Noah Hoffman, a World Cup veteran, finished seventh in the tightly-contested men's 30-kilometer classic with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 46.3 seconds, won in a sprint by Tyler Kornfield, who skis for Alaska Pacific University, in 1:21:43.6.
Hedda Baangman, a native of Sweden who skis for the University of Colorado, won the women's 20k race.
In Sunday's junior female 5k classic, Basalt's Hailey Swirbul finished second in 15:18.3, about 10 seconds behind race winner Hannah Halvorsen. Halvorsen, from Truckee, California, is on the U.S. Ski Team's 'D' team. Swirbul is a sophomore at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.
Racing concludes today with the men's and women's classic sprints.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- Mikaela Shiffrin dominates slalom for 40th career win
- Shiffrin reaches halfway mark of Vonn’s all-time WCup record
- Colorado 15-year-old halfpipe skier Svea Irving aims for PyeongChang Olympics
- Grooming the Games: Copper Mountain snowcat operator achieves Olympic dream at age of 54
- Inline to ice: Jackson is surprise Olympian at US trials
Trending Sitewide
- Two sides staking out positions in $28 million Eagle’s water plant fight
- Letter: Callous treatment of Capitol Peak deaths in 5280 magazine inexcusable
- Drought conditions persist in Vail Valley and across most of the Western Slope
- VIDEO: Fresh snow and a little sun on Vail Mountain
- Eagle County real estate market cracks $2 billion mark, the first time since ‘08