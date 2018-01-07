Chen, Rippon, Zhou chosen for Olympics; Miner bumped
January 7, 2018
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Two-time national champion Nathan Chen, veteran Adam Rippon and rising star Vincent Zhou have been selected to represent the United States at the Pyeongchang Olympics next month.
A U.S. Figure Skating Committee on Sunday chose 2016 U.S. champ Rippon, who came in fourth at the national championships on Saturday night, instead of second-place finisher Ross Miner. The committee takes into consideration a number of criteria, including overall performance for the season.
It will be the first Olympics for all three.
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- Shiffrin reaches halfway mark of Vonn’s all-time WCup record
- Mikaela Shiffrin dominates slalom for 40th career win
- Colorado 15-year-old halfpipe skier Svea Irving aims for PyeongChang Olympics
- Lindsey Vonn takes training to Aspen Highlands looking to regain early-season confidence
- Grooming the Games: Copper Mountain snowcat operator achieves Olympic dream at age of 54
Trending Sitewide
- Drought conditions persist in Vail Valley and across most of the Western Slope
- Letter: Callous treatment of Capitol Peak deaths in 5280 magazine inexcusable
- U.S. Attorney General declares war on weed: Colorado backlash is immediate, strong
- Two sides staking out positions in $28 million Eagle’s water plant fight
- Letter: Don’t do what I did: If you encounter a moose on the slopes, leave the area