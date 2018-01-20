Del Bosco sixth in Canada and waits for Olympic word

NAKISKA, Alberta — Waiting is the hardest part.

Canada's Chris Del Bosco, who has dual citizenship and grew up in Eagle-Vail, finished sixth in Saturday, Jan. 20's World Cup ski cross event in Nakiska, Alberta, in the final event of the discipline before the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Canadian Freestyle Team will announce its Olympic selection on Monday, Jan. 22.

Del Bosco won the season-opening World Cup in Val Thorens, France, on Dec. 7, 2017 and has two top 10- finishes as well this season — Saturday and an eighth-place finish in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Del Bosco seemed pleased with his result on Saturday.

"The first run was a pretty good battle but every run today was a tough race," he said Del Bosco. "I'm happy to ski four heats again and it's always a good day when you can at least make it to the small final and it's really nice to be at home after being on the road all year. The skiing is there, so I'm happy with that. We'll do a little training camp to fine tune some stuff and get fired up for the Games."

While Del Bosco seemed upbeat about his prospects for a third trip to the Olympics, nothing is guaranteed until Team Canada makes its announcement.

Del Bosco has 10 World Cup wins, 26 podiums, a 2011 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships gold and 2 X Games wins on his resume. Perhaps, more importantly, Del Bosco (177 points) is the second-ranked Canadian in the world this season, only behind Kevin Drury (218).

Where as the U.S. Ski Team, for example, guarantees four spots per discipline, the Canadian Freestyle Team picks the best athletes, regardless of discipline, ski cross, moguls, aerials, park and pipe, which makes it harder to predict whom the team will select.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.