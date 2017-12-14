Mayer leads foggy downhill training in Val Gardena
December 14, 2017
SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Olympic champion Matthias Mayer led the final training session for the Saslong Classic downhill on Thursday.
The Austrian, returning to the course where he broke two vertebrae in a horrific crash two years ago, finished 0.40 seconds ahead of late starter Benjamin Thomsen of Canada.
Otmar Striedinger of Austria was third, 0.51 behind.
The session was delayed numerous times due to thick fog over the course, which is in the heart of the Dolomites Range.
Norwegian standout Kjetil Jansrud was flagged down during the middle of his run due to the fog then restarted from where he stopped after nearly half an hour.
A super-G is scheduled for Friday on the Saslong, followed by the downhill on Saturday. The circuit then moves to nearby Alta Badia.
