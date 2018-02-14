Mikaela Shiffrin in second after first run of Olympic giant slalom

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Mikaela Shiffrin sits in second place after the first run of the giant slalom Thursday, her first race at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Starting as the seventh racer down the course, she finished Run 1 in 1 minute 10.82 seconds, 0.20 seconds behind the leader, Manuela Moelgg, of Italy, at the YongPyong Alpine Centre.

“I skied well,” Shiffrin said. “I was loose. I put some of my good skiing from training in there. But I also feel like I can go a little bit harder and, you know, there’s nothing to hold back for in the second run. The nice thing about the Olympics is you don’t hold back and I’m excited to see what I can do.”

The second run begins at 1:45 p.m. local time (9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Colorado).

A podium in the giant slalom would be a big step for Shiffrin toward multiple medals at the Olympics.

Shiffrin, 22, of Eagle-Vail, competes Friday (Thursday night in Colorado) in the slalom, her best event, and will be the favorite for gold.

Alpine skiing has seen three cancellations so far in the event, but the weather has cleared up and is sunny and cold for the event.

Asked if she was happy to be finally skiing, Shiffrin said, “You don’t even know.”

“Oh my gosh, last night I was like, ‘Are we ever going to race?'” she said “No, it’s really nice, and it’s fair today which is really, really important especially at the Olympics. The conditions are great. The weather is beautiful and it’s a pleasure to be racing today.”

After postponements of both the giant slalom and slalom, the women are now competing in three events in three days.

The U.S. Ski Team hasn't yet announced if Shiffrin will compete in the super-G.