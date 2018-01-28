Shaun White pulls out of X Games to rest for Olympics
January 28, 2018
ASPEN, Colo. — Shaun White has withdrawn from the Winter X Games so he can return home to rest for the Olympics.
White caught the flu last week. He was practicing in Aspen this week but notified event organizers he would not compete. He leaves for Pyeongchang next Saturday.
Taking White's place in the lineup for Sunday's halfpipe contest is Toby Miller, the 17-year-old American who has been training and spending a lot of time with White.
White is an eight-time X Games champion in the halfpipe, but his main focus this season has been earning his third Olympic gold medal. He scored a 100 two weeks ago in Snowmass to win a qualifying event and secure his spot on the U.S. team.
His next competition will come Feb. 13 in the qualifying round of the Olympics.
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- After a winding path of injury and illness, moguls skier Casey Andringa earns Olympic berth
- Worley edges Rebensburg in WCup giant slalom; Shiffrin 7th
- Eagle’s Jake Pates, from longshot to likely
- With 4 babies on tour, the US Ski Team resembles a nursery
- Maddie Bowman returns to top of women’s X Games ski pipe hierarchy
Trending Sitewide
- Denver pair arrested in Edwards death; male, female suspects hid but were quickly caught
- Pilgrim Downs victim ID’d as Catherine Kelley — Christian, adventurer, friend
- Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is the new face Alterra’s Ikon Pass, an Epic Pass rival
- Archibeque decides to ‘stop the damage’; misdemeanor plea ends year-long ordeal
- GoPro Mountain Games announces musical lineup, new venue layout & registration launch