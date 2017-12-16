Svindal dominates 50th anniversary of Val Gardena downhill
December 16, 2017
SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Aksel Lund Svindal dominated the 50th anniversary edition of the Saslong Classic downhill Saturday, leading a 1-2 finish by a significant margin ahead of Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud.
For his record sixth win in Val Gardena — four super-Gs and two downhills — Svindal clocked 1 minute, 57 seconds for a 0.59-second advantage over Jansrud.
Max Franz, last year's winner from Austria, finished third, 0.85 back.
It was Svindal's second straight downhill win after a victory in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and the 34th victory overall in his World Cup career. Svindal broke a tie with Bode Miller for eighth place on the list of all-time World Cup winners. Up next is Benjamin Raich in seventh with 36 wins.
The victory put Svindal atop the World Cup overall and downhill standings.
