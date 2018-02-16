Tongan finishes 114th in Olympic cross-country

AP | AP
Pita Taufatofua, of Tonga, smiles after finishing the men's 15km freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchan...
Canada's skip Rachel Homan throws a stone during a women's curling match against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursda...
Denmark's skip Madeleine Dupont walks on the ice during a women's curling match against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, ...
Russian athlete Kirill Kaprizov (77) skates with the puck as he looks to shoot against Matic Podlipnik (14) and goalie Luka Gracnar (40), of Slovenia,...
Dario Cologna, of Switzerland, celebrates after winning the the gold medal in the men's 15km freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 W...
Nathan Chen of the United States falls while performing during the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Ol...
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2009 file photo, Britain's Adam Pengilly pumps his fist after finishing second in the men's Skeleton World Championships in La...
Ryan Zapolski (30), of the United States, and Jan Laco (50), of Slovakia, greet each other after the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the...
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, Sout...
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, reacts to her time during the second run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Sou...
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, reacts to her time during the second run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang,...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongcha...
From left; Alexandra Jekova, of Bulgaria, Chloe Trespeuch, of France, Eva Samkova, of the Czech Republic, Michela Moioli, of Italy, Lindsey Jacob...
The ski jumping tower is framed in the Olympic Rings on a storming night at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 20...
Austria's Matthias Mayer celebrates after finishing the men's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (...
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, rests in the finish area after the first run of the Women's Slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang,...
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, rests in the finish area after the first run of the Women's Slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongch...
Vincent Zhou of the United States reacts as his score is posted following his performance in the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung I...
Carle Brenneman, of Canada, starts her training run prior to the women's snowboard cross qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics ...
From bottom to top; Pierre Vaultier, of France, Jarryd Hughes, of Australia, Markus Schairer, of Austria, and Hanno Douschan, of Austria, runs the...
Chafik Besseghier of France performs during the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung...