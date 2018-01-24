U.S. announces snowboard team for Winter Olympics

US announces snowboard teams for Winter Olympics

U.S. Ski and Snowboard on Tuesday officially announced its snowboard team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The halfpipe team will include two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, Ben Ferguson, Jake Pates and Chase Josey. Josey won the final qualifier last week in Mammoth to edge out fan favorite Danny Davis. The women's halfpipe team includes Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark, Maddie Mastro and Arielle Gold.

In snowboard slopestyle, the men are Red Gerard, Kyle Mack, Ryan Stassel and Chris Corning. The women include Jamie Anderson, Julia Marino, Hailey Langland and Jessika Jenson.

The snowboardcross athletes are, for men, Jonathan Cheever, Hagen Kearney, Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff, while the women are Lindsey Jacobellis, Faye Gulini, Meghan Tierney and Rosie Mancari.

A.J. Muss and Mike Trapp will compete in parallel giant slalom.

The remainder of the U.S. team, including cross country and alpine skiing, will be announced over the coming days.