US downhiller Steven Nyman to miss Olympics with knee injury
January 29, 2018
U.S. Ski and Snowboard says that three-time Olympian Steven Nyman will miss the Pyeonchang Games after tearing a ligament in his right knee.
The team announced Monday that Nyman has a season-ending injury.
He hurt his ACL during World Cup training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, last week. That's where he tore ligaments in his left knee last season.
Nyman, who is from Utah, has won three World Cup downhill races and reached the podium eight other times. He came in third in the Olympic downhill test event in South Korea.
He says he was looking forward to "trying to contend for a medal" at the Olympics, which start Feb. 9.
———
Recommended Stories For You
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org/
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- After a winding path of injury and illness, moguls skier Casey Andringa earns Olympic berth
- Worley edges Rebensburg in WCup giant slalom; Shiffrin 7th
- Japan’s Hirano wins X Games superpipe gold; iPod injured in crash
- Maddie Bowman returns to top of women’s X Games ski pipe hierarchy
- With 4 babies on tour, the US Ski Team resembles a nursery
Trending Sitewide
- Pilgrim Downs victim ID’d as Catherine Kelley — Christian, adventurer, friend
- Denver pair arrested in Edwards death; male, female suspects hid but were quickly caught
- Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is the new face Alterra’s Ikon Pass, an Epic Pass rival
- Epic Pass adds Telluride for 2018-19
- Archibeque decides to ‘stop the damage’; misdemeanor plea ends year-long ordeal