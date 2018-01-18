Vonn dominates Cortina downhill training again
January 18, 2018
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn dominated training for a World Cup downhill for the second consecutive day on the Olympia delle Tofane course.
Vonn finished a massive 0.96 seconds ahead of Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and was 1.25 seconds ahead of American teammate Jacqueline Wiles on Thursday.
Sofia Goggia of Italy was fourth and overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin — racing this downhill for the first time — was fifth.
Vonn holds a record 11 wins in Cortina, and with three races scheduled this weekend, the Italian resort should be the perfect place to ramp up her preparations for next month's Pyeongchang Olympics.
Downhill races are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday.
Vonn also led Wednesday's opening training by nearly a full second.
