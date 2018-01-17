Vonn leads Cortina downhill training by large margin
January 17, 2018
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn led by a large margin in the opening training session for a World Cup downhill on the Olympia delle Tofane course Wednesday.
Vonn held a 0.95-second advantage over Sofia Goggia of Italy and was 2.02 ahead of American teammate Jacqueline Wiles.
In a strong showing for the American and Italian teams, Alice McKennis of the United States was fourth and Federica Brignone of Italy was fifth.
Vonn has won only one race this season and will be looking to step up preparations for next month's Pyeongchang Olympics on a course where she holds a record 11 wins.
Vonn recorded her first podium result in Cortina in 2004.
After another training session Thursday, downhill races are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday.
