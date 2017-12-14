Women’s downhill training canceled; super-G move to Saturday
December 14, 2017
VAL D'ISERE, France — A Women's World Cup downhill training run in the French Alpine resort of Val d'Isere was canceled due to strong winds on Thursday.
Organizers say the downhill has been provisionally switched from Saturday to Sunday.
The super-G scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Saturday.
Another downhill training run was scheduled for Friday on the Oreiller-Killy course.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- Skiing with retinitis pigmentosa: Learn how this Paralympic alpine skiing duo succeeds on the hill
- Lindsey Vonn withdraws from World Cup race due to injury
- A final and an Olympic bid for Vail moguls skiers at first World Cup
- Hirano, Kim win snowboard pipe at Copper
- American Ferguson rides creative run to second place at U.S. Grand Prix snowboard halfpipe in Copper
Trending Sitewide
- Interstate 70 closed in both directions after fatal semi crash, lengthy road shutdown expected
- High pressure weather system keeping Vail ‘abnormally dry,’ with not much snow in immediate forecast
- Vail Mountain to open Chair 3, Chair 4 on Wednesday, followed by Chair 2 on Thursday
- Carnes: A personal plea to Lindsey Vonn in regards to comments about racing for U.S., not Trump (column)
- Local employers, nonprofits helping struggling, weather-shackled workers in the Vail Valley