Yater-Wallace, Ferreira advance to ski halfpipe finals at Mammoth Grand Prix
January 18, 2018
men’s ski halfpipe qualifying
(top 10 advance to finals)
1. Gus Kenworthy, USA 94.60
2. Aaron Blunck, USA 94
3. Torin Yater-Wallace, USA 93
4. David Wise, USA 92.60
5. Alex Ferreira, USA 88.20
6. Birk Irving, USA 87
7. Kyle Smaine, USA 80.20
8. Hunter Hess, USA 78.20
9. Jaxin Hoerter, USA 77.60
10. Jake Mageau, USA 77.40
WOMEN’S SKI HALFPIPE QUALIFYING
(top eight advance to finals)
1. Maddie Bowman, USA 91.80
2. Brita Sigourney, USA 91
3. Devin Logan, USA 86
4. Carly Margulies, USA 84.60
5. Annalisa Drew, USA 83.40
6. Saori Suzuki, JPN 82.80
7. Keltie Hansen, CAN 82.40
8. Rachael Karker, CAN 82.20
MEN’S SNOWBOARD SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING
(top 10 advance to finals)
1. Red Gerard, USA 94.75
2. Ryan Stassel, USA 88.80
3. Eric Beauchemin, USA 86.75
4. Kyle Mack, USA 84
5. Charles Guldemond, USA 83.50
6. Brock Crouch, USA 83
7. Lukas Caye, USA 82
8. Lyon Farrell, USA 80.50
9. Takeru Otsuka, 78
10. Chandler Hunt, 68.75
WOMEN’S SNOWBOARD SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING
1. Jamie Anderson, USA 93.50
2. Julia Marino, USA 88
3. Nora Healey, USA 71.25
4. Hailey Langland, USA 70.25
5. Ty Walker, USA 62.75
6. Jessika Jenson, USA 62.50
7. Haille Soderholm, USA 52.50
8. Hailee Mattingley, USA 30.25
Aspen's ski halfpipe duo of Torin Yater-Wallace and Alex Ferreira both advanced out of Wednesday's qualifier and into Friday's final at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix, the final Olympic qualifier ahead of next month's games in South Korea.
Yater-Wallace, who did not make finals at the Snowmass Grand Prix last week and still needs a second Olympic-qualifying podium, was third in Wednesday's qualifying with a second-run score of 93. Telluride's Gus Kenworthy was first with 94.60 and Crested Butte's Aaron Blunck was second with 94.
In fourth with 92.60 was Nevada's David Wise, who won the Snowmass competition and has already locked up his spot on the Olympic team. Wise is the reigning Olympic gold medalist. Ferreira, who was second in Snowmass and has already met the Olympic-team criteria with two podiums, was fifth with 88.20.
Also making Friday's final are Birk Irving, Kyle Smaine, Hunter Hess, Jaxin Hoerter and Jake Mageau. Just missing the cut in 11th was Avon's Taylor Seaton and in 12th Aspen's Cassidy Jarrell, who scored 73.40 on his first qualifying run.
At it stood entering the Mammoth qualifier, Wise, Ferreira, Blunck and Yater-Wallace were the top four in regards to making the expected four-man ski halfpipe team for Pyeongchang. Of those, only Yater-Wallace has yet to meet the required two podium criteria. Kenworthy is the greatest threat to earn a spot on the Olympic team outside of the current top four with Seaton now out of the running for a second podium.
In the women's ski halfpipe qualifier, Maddie Bowman was first with 91.80, followed by Brita Sigourney (91), Devin Logan (86), Carly Margulies (84.60) and Annalisa Drew (83.40).
Recommended Stories For You
Also making Friday's finals for the women are Japan's Saori Suzuki, Canada's Keltie Hansen and Canada's Rachael Karker.
Gerard, Anderson highlight snowboard slopestyle qualifying rounds
Also Wednesday were the men's and women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying rounds.
Silverthorne's Red Gerard led the men with a score of 94.75, while Ryan Stassel was second with 88. Gerard is already qualified for the Olympics after winning the men's slopestyle competition at Snowmass.
Former Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club product Chris Corning, who also is already qualified for the Olympics, did not start. Corning also sat out the Snowmass Grand Prix to let an injury heal. He is expected to compete at X Games next week in Aspen.
Slopestyle superstar Jamie Anderson, who also skipped the Snowmass Grand Prix, was first in qualifying for the women on Wednesday with a score of 93.50. Anderson is already an Olympic team lock.
Julia Marino was second, Nora Healey third and Hailey Langland fourth. Only 11 women started qualifying, with the top eight making finals.
The men's and women's snowboard slopestyle competition at Mammoth is not a World Cup event, while the men's and women's ski pipe contests are.
men’s ski halfpipe qualifying
(top 10 advance to finals)
1. Gus Kenworthy, USA 94.60
2. Aaron Blunck, USA 94
3. Torin Yater-Wallace, USA 93
4. David Wise, USA 92.60
5. Alex Ferreira, USA 88.20
6. Birk Irving, USA 87
7. Kyle Smaine, USA 80.20
8. Hunter Hess, USA 78.20
9. Jaxin Hoerter, USA 77.60
10. Jake Mageau, USA 77.40
WOMEN’S SKI HALFPIPE QUALIFYING
(top eight advance to finals)
1. Maddie Bowman, USA 91.80
2. Brita Sigourney, USA 91
3. Devin Logan, USA 86
4. Carly Margulies, USA 84.60
5. Annalisa Drew, USA 83.40
6. Saori Suzuki, JPN 82.80
7. Keltie Hansen, CAN 82.40
8. Rachael Karker, CAN 82.20
MEN’S SNOWBOARD SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING
(top 10 advance to finals)
1. Red Gerard, USA 94.75
2. Ryan Stassel, USA 88.80
3. Eric Beauchemin, USA 86.75
4. Kyle Mack, USA 84
5. Charles Guldemond, USA 83.50
6. Brock Crouch, USA 83
7. Lukas Caye, USA 82
8. Lyon Farrell, USA 80.50
9. Takeru Otsuka, 78
10. Chandler Hunt, 68.75
WOMEN’S SNOWBOARD SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING
1. Jamie Anderson, USA 93.50
2. Julia Marino, USA 88
3. Nora Healey, USA 71.25
4. Hailey Langland, USA 70.25
5. Ty Walker, USA 62.75
6. Jessika Jenson, USA 62.50
7. Haille Soderholm, USA 52.50
8. Hailee Mattingley, USA 30.25
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- Grand Prix: Shaun White, Ben Ferguson lead star-studded field into snowboard halfpipe finals
- Shiffrin set up as Olympics star; Vonn, Hirscher big, too
- A freestyle skier’s wrenching journey toward Olympics
- Shaun White makes Olympic statement with perfect 100 in Snowmass Grand Prix
- Snowmass Olympic qualifier: Ski slopestyle, halfpipe previews
Trending Sitewide
- Longtime Vail local Maldwyn George Zang found dead in Gore Creek on Tuesday morning
- Vail, Routt rescue crews have big weekend with multiple back country missions
- X-rated prank in Snowmass leads to fire, arson charge
- Car alternatives growing to get from the city to the Vail Valley, other ski resorts
- Second snowboarder comes forward to take blame for Aspen Mountain collision