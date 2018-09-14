Aaron Shriner is new vice president, managing broker for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in Breckenridge

DENVER — LIV Sotheby's International Realty — the No. 1 top producing affiliate among the Sotheby's International Realty brand — announced this week new leadership for the Colorado resort region with the addition of Aaron Shriner as the new vice president and managing broker for the Breckenridge office. In Shriner's new role, he will support LIV SIR throughout Summit County, the Vail Valley and beyond.

"Aaron joins LIV Sotheby's International Realty most recently from Marketplace Sotheby's International Realty, where he served as owner and chief operating officer for the past four years," said Scott Webber, LIV Sotheby's International Realty president. "With an extremely strong foundation and knowledge for the business, Aaron will take the resort market and our company to new heights."

Shriner is a third-generation real estate operator, originally starting in the industry in 1998. Shriner's background and proficiency in real estate, as well as his dedicated personality, brings a new level of expertise to the LIV Sotheby's International Realty organization. Focusing on the luxury resort market will play to Shriner's strengths and provide the right type of initiative in a market where there is room to grow.

Leading others comes naturally for Shriner, with a career history of building and leading high-performing teams. In addition to team leadership, Shriner has an acute knowledge of financial and project management. Shriner's experience in supporting multimillion-dollar business operations delivers a competitive advantage to support the continued growth of LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

"I am excited to join the team to provide new tools and further insight on trends, helping the brokers achieve the highest level of service and success for clients," Shriner said. "My main priority is to help the team at LIV Sotheby's International Realty stay informed, innovated and inspired."

Over the years, Shriner's support and his philosophy have created success for thousands of agents and clients alike. Now he brings his leadership and his vast knowledge to LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

As a sports fanatic, Shriner enjoys spending his free time outdoors and looks forward to enjoying the Colorado lifestyle with his family. He is a co-founder of Marketplace Foundation, a charity that supports children in need. Shriner is also an active volunteer with the Special Olympics.

For more information, contact Shriner directly at 970-409-9494.

Kelli Williams is the director of public relations for LIV Sotheby's International Realty. LIV Sotheby's International Realty, the exclusive Board of Regent for the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, has 16 office locations in the resort communities of the Vail Valley and Breckenridge, also including Denver Metro and the surrounding areas. For more information, call 970-476-7944 or visit resorts.livsothebysrealty.com.