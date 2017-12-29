Alida Zwaan named Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Top Individual Producer

VAIL — Alida Zwaan was honored as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties' Top Individual Producer for dollar volume in 2016.

In addition to her local achievement, she was recognized at the annual Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention held in Phoenix. At the convention, Zwaan received two awards. The first was being named to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chairman's Circle Platinum level for 2016, which honors the top 1 percent of the network's brokers (based on gross commission income or closed units).

The second honor was inclusion as a recipient of the prestigious Chairman's Circle 20 Year Legend Award. As a recipient, she joins an elite group of sales professionals who have consistently ranked in the top 2 percent the network.

Zwaan is a luxury collection specialist and can be contacted in Berkshire Hathaway's Vail Lionshead Village office or at 970-471-0291 or alidaz@bhhsvail.net.