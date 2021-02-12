Altus Vail provides new opportunities for those seeking homes in Vail Village

As our world changes rapidly, Vail changes too. In an already tight real estate market, Altus Vail, the first major new development in Vail Village for over a decade, could not be more perfectly designed and timed.

The exclusive development features nine spacious condominiums and six two level penthouses. The design goal of Altus Vail is to give a unique and intimate feeling, more typical of a single-family home. With both Gore Range and Vail Mountain views, every residence is fashioned so that the main living areas are all oriented toward several of Vail’s iconic ski runs.

Altus Vail offers 15 exclusive, private homes, just steps from the heart of the village. Designed to feel like single-family homes, residences include semi-private elevators, grand living areas, and incredible outdoor spaces. (Altus Vail

“Think of Altus as being the ‘anti-condo’,” said Stan Kniss, listing broker for Slate Real Estate Advisors and Altus Vail. “The building is intimate and personal in scale, with oversized decks accessed through infinity doors that create a real sense of indoor-outdoor living. There are also three separate elevators that will service only two residences on each floor, so homeowners feel like they have a private entrance.”

Within short walking distance to Vail Village, homeowners can be right in the heart of downtown Vail Village in a matter of minutes, where they can enjoy the boutiques, restaurants and night life while also having the ability to retreat back to their residence to get away from it all.

“Homebuyers want a second home where they can spend more time,” said Kniss. “Some will come multiple times a year and many are opting to stay for weeks, or even months at a time. You are not going to want to do that that in something that feels like a hotel. That’s where Altus is different.”

Construction is well underway and Altus Vail residents can expect to move in during the Spring of 2021.

“The residences are receiving a lot of interest and getting snapped up by people before they are completed,” Kniss said. “One of our buyers is an East Coast family who has been looking for year. Another is a family from the Front Range. We also have a pool of families that already own big homes and love Vail, but now want something easier to manage while still affording them that single-family home feel,” he added.

“Sometimes you just build the right thing at the right time,” continues Kniss. “We expect these to sell quickly as we approach completion in the next few months.”

To learn more, visit altusvail.com or contact Kniss at 970-239-1116.