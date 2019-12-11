Amazing ‘ReTreat’ Privacy: Views and space abound in redesigned Pilgrim Downs home

Nestled within the boundaries of the White River National Forest, Pilgrim Downs is a community of 24 homesites that encompass more than 300 acres. Peaceful and secluded, this area is surrounded by nature with privacy and coveted mountain views.

Situated on over five acres, 476 Pilgrim Drive is a home encircled by blue spruce, pine and protected 100-year-old aspen groves. Boasting water features and a reflecting pond, it lies adjacent to a 70-acre meadow. Wildlife abounds, and snowshoe, hiking and biking trails are right outside the back door.

Anne Gunion of La Dolce Architecture, Vail, was brought in to work with the current owners to determine the future direction of this property that is steeped in local history. Originally owned by longtime resident Sandy Treat, Sr., World War II 10th Mountain Division soldier and Vail legend, the owners decided to do a complete re-design, as opposed to tearing down the original structure. In this way, they were able to preserve this home of note, but add a modern twist.

Looking for contemporary, clean lines and a think-outside-the-box approach, they set out on what would become two years of design planning followed by one year of construction.

The design of this home has been heavily influenced by modern alpine architecture and designed to capture all of nature’s finest via 20-foot windows that take in the exquisite views of Red and White Mountain, Gore Range and sunrises over Beaver Creek Ski Resort, and flood the home with natural light.

The exterior sports an integrated combination of European tile veneer, metal paneling and cedar siding that unite beautifully with the native environment.

Inside the home, the great room enjoys a three-sided glass fireplace, offset floating staircase and in-floor wine cellar. Main living extends to private spaces including a secondary living area, office and studio.

To further appreciate the ambiance, sliding egress blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living with numerous decks and heated terraced patios with fireplaces from which to enjoy the great outdoors. Surrounded by sound and lighting systems to make the experience complete, a morning coffee or an evening under the stars can be an event from which dreams are made.

The meticulously designed chef’s kitchen also blends into this incredible environment and strikes the perfect balance of industrial elements with nature and warm livability. The pantry houses its own refrigerators.

The luxurious master suite sports a double-sided fireplace, walk-in closet with washer/dryer; steam shower and jetted tub. There is a private, heated deck ideal for quiet reflection. In addition, there are two en-suite bedrooms and a spacious guest apartment that houses a living area, two bedrooms, bath with laundry and a private deck.

The lower level is designed for fun with a rec bar, theater with a Polk surround sound system, and spacious exercise room with rubberized floor. And the mud room includes heated bench and boot warmers as well as its own washer/dryer.

476 Pilgrim Drive has the finest of finishes and amenities built to include Smart Home Control 4 Technology and certified to the latest Energy Star Standards.

With zoning for a secondary residence or horse barn and up to two horses, this stunningly re-designed home rests in an area of indescribable beauty yet in a location close to world class skiing and lifestyle conveniences. It holds all the essentials you could imagine. Today the home is called ‘ReTreat’ in honor of the original owner, who recently passed, and the current owners think it’s a home of which he’d be proud.