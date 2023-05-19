April real estate data shows steady demand for Vail Valley homes

This ski-in, ski-out four-bedroom retreat within Greystone is the height of luxury. Featuring vaulted ceilings, a chef's kitchen, a slopeside primary suite with private balcony, and ski room, this is the property that will end your search for a haven in the Vail Valley. It’s represented by David McHugh and Heather Losa of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Buyer interest in real estate in the Vail Valley’s communities is strong, evidenced by increases in average sold price and average list price. For homes at all price points, year-to-date data shows an 8% increase in average sold price, from $2,135,409 to $2,301,462. The average list price ticked up 10% from $2,171,736 to $2,384,303.

Average days on the market rose from 36 days to 62 days, allowing buyers more time to make decisions than during the white-hot buying frenzy seen in 2020-2021. For homes priced above $3 million, the average sold price dipped 12% from $5,949,186 to $5,255,217. The average price per square foot rose 17% from $1,401 to $1,638. The average list price declined 11% from $6,156,940 to $5,462,067. Average days on the market remained unchanged at 80 days.

Notable April sales by the LIV Sotheby’s International Realty team include an Arrabelle at Vail Square residence that closed at $6,550,000, which was over $2,900 per square foot, showing the demand for properties in the core villages of Vail. LIV SIR’s Andie Ohde and Leigh Flanagan co-listed this three-bedroom lobby tower home with expansive views of Vail Mountain and access to the Arrabelle’s amenities including a rooftop pool and hot tub.

Mick Kelly of LIV SIR represented the buyer for a ranch property near Eagle which closed at $6,225,000. This horse ranch offering more than 100 acres features a spacious main house with views of the Sawatch Range and a barn of more than 2,700 square feet, just three miles from downtown Eagle. A luxurious ski-in, ski-out home on Bachelor Gulch Road closed at $4,800,000 with LIV SIR broker Paige Shonk representing the buyer. With access to resort skiing, golf at the Beaver Creek Golf Club, and Nordic skiing just steps away, this residence is a true mountain paradise.

After a fantastic snowy winter with endless powder days, Vail Valley residents and visitors are switching gears to mountain biking and hiking on area trails. Anglers and rafters will enjoy above-average stream flows on local rivers due to the abundant snowpack during the winter season. Entertainment options are heating up for the summer, with a full slate of shows at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

With endless outdoor recreation and a star-studded arts scene, the Vail Valley is a favorite destination for visitors from throughout the U.S. and worldwide. As buyers consider relocating to the mountains or browsing for a family vacation home, demand remains strong for properties in these mountain towns.

