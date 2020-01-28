Arrowhead Community Profile

The private gated community of Arrowhead is located in the westernmost village area of Beaver Creek Mountain. The Arrow Bahn Express (#17) provides high-speed access not only to intermediate and advanced terrain, but also serves as a gateway to the entirety of Beaver Creek Resort; Broken Arrow at the base is a popular après-ski spot. In Arrowhead, residents enjoy the tranquility of nature while maintaining access to restaurants, golf, tennis, a swimming pool and of course, skiing.

The community of Arrowhead is more than the village, though. Country Club of the Rockies members enjoy access to the private Jack Nicklaus golf course (which is a prime spot for snowshoeing and Nordic skiing during the winter months) and leisurely lunches and dinners in the public Vista Restaurant at the Club. Anglers have private access to fish the pristine waters of the Eagle River.

Real estate offerings in Arrowhead range from slope-side condominiums and duplexes to elegant single-family houses designed with mountain aesthetic in mind. For those discerning buyers who are willing to spend the requisite seven figures on a mountain home, Arrowhead has a diversity of options sure to satisfy even the most particular taste.

Arrowhead is an established resort neighborhood perfect for avid athletes as well as those who simply want a relaxing retreat in which to sit back and enjoy the views. Find a home here and the rest of the world simply seems a bit brighter.

Community Map